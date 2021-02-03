Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $1,228,967.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Facebook by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 527,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

