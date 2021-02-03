Faceter (FACE) Price Up 77% Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 84.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $456,874.68 and $11,066.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 77% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.