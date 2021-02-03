FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16.

FDS opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average of $334.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

