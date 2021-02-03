Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. 617,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 324,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

FLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $296.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.