Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

FMNB opened at $13.76 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.