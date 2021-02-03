Feathercoin (FTC) Market Cap Reaches $7.32 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 126.8% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $75,143.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015381 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

