Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.88

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.16. Federal Signal shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 270,114 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Signal by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

