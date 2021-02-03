Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FERGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

