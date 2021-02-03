Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RACE traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,657. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

