Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $273.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.42. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,657. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.