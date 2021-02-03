Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 55.9%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 55.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.76. 29,881,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 935% from the average session volume of 2,886,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

