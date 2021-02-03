FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Shares Down 1.2%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 1,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

About FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

