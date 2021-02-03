Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $447.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.50 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84), with a volume of 381944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 356.56.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

