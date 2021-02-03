Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,857,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

