Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Boosted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.57. 2,471,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

