Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,630. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.53 and its 200-day moving average is $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

