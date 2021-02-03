Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.90. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $166.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

