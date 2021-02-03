Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,477 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,190. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.61. 9,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.