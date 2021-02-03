Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,054 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

