Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,559 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.65. 150,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

