Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 8,475 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,689 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 23,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

