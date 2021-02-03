Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $293.58. 8,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,556. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.30. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

