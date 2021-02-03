Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 90,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 86,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,322,000 after buying an additional 187,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

