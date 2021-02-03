Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,830 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.