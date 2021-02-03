Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

RNR stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

