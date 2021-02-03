Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.