Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $378,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,076,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPB opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

