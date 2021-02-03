Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

