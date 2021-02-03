Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exelon by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 108,175 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

