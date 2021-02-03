Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in W. P. Carey by 787.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.