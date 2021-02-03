Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $192,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 630,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,082 shares of company stock worth $11,337,341 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

