Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.