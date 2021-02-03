Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.