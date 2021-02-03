Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

