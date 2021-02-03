Financial Contrast: QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QEP Resources and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources $1.21 billion 0.59 -$97.30 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than QEP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources 2.77% 1.39% 0.71% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of QEP Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QEP Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QEP Resources and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources 2 6 2 0 2.00 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

QEP Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.74, indicating a potential downside of 40.50%. Given QEP Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

Summary

QEP Resources beats California Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company sells oil, condensate, gas, and natural gas liquids to refiners, marketers, midstream service providers, wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, and utility and other companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

