FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Up 5.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 1,411,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 869,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

