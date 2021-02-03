FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,810,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

