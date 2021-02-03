FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-238 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.84 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

FEYE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

