FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Trading Down 7.5%

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.07. 11,810,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 6,502,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

