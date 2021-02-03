First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

FBP stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

