First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Roshan Bhakta purchased 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,691.65. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $201,100.04. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

