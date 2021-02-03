First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.