First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 7,025 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 28,462,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

