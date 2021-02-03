First Dallas Securities Inc. Decreases Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,798 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 355,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

