First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $355,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 198,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

