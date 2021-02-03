First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.