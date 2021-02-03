First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ETH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 326,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $612.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

