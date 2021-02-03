First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

