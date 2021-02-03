First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

First Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,559. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

