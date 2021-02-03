First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Financial Northwest stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.